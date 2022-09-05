Miss SA helps launch centres for children with special needs

Johannesburg - Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri has begun getting her hands full with duties and being part of initiatives structured around making a difference. The beauty queen was a guest of honour at GrandWest, where she gave early childhood development a boost at the launch of centres that cater for children with special needs.

The four GrandWest supported centres are Breadline Africa’s Little Angels Educare Centre in Wallacedene, WaterSprites Nursery School in Kensington, Autism Connect Learning Centre in Strandfontein and Friends Day Centre in Maitland. This happened a week after Nokeri, in her homecoming, spoke about the need for resources and infrastructure to ensure that all children receive the education they need. Speaking at Breadline Africa’s Little Angels Educare, the beauty queen said: “It is such an honour to be a part of this, to be here at the start of something that will change lives.”

Education is particularly close to Nokeri’s heart and she thus took part in the launch of this important initiative with excitement and enthusiasm. The Limpopo-born title holder gave a heartfelt message of support as the four education centres in Cape Town came online. They will provide much needed resources for children in need, thanks to a R1 million donation from GrandWest. “We believe it is important to invest in our children from an early age as they are our future,” GrandWest General Manager, Mervyn Naidoo said. “To have a country of capable and responsible future citizens, the private sector has to get involved.”

The selected centres strive to nurture and develop the social, emotional, cognitive and physical needs of the young children in their care. In a theme following on from her very recent homecoming tour of her home province, redressing the inequalities in education resulting from the apartheid era is what the 23-year-old is devoting her reign to. Her advocacy campaign is structured around highlighting resource scarcity and finding ways to correct the imbalance.

