Miss SA marks Youth Month by unlocking opportunities for youngsters

Johannesburg - As the country continues to immerse itself in different occasions celebrating Youth Month, Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, is also making a mark on this momentous month. Nokeri is the founder of the Ed-Unite campaign, aimed at raising funds for infrastructure and facilities in schools, scholarships, bursaries, medical and menstrual hygiene support, as well as sports and training.

The beauty queen recently announced a R1.3 million partnership between her advocacy campaign and leading IT and business educational institute Richfield. This partnership continues Nokeri’s pledge when she was crowned last year, which was to help level the playing field by ensuring equal education for all, regardless of colour or economic status. Ten South Africans aged 18 years or older who enter the Ed-Unite Richfield competition stand to win full academic bursaries to study at one of the institute’s eight campuses across the country.

The bursary is for full-time contact studies towards a full-time undergraduate qualification next year or distance learning studies towards an undergraduate qualification, starting in August this year. Each of the 10 winners will also obtain a laptop with all licensing and data access to learning content. The competition opens on the Richfield website on July 1 and closes at midnight on July 28.

With the youth bearing the brunt of high unemployment in South Africa, Richfield aims to approach tertiary education as a development programme, with the core focus being to uplift prospective and current students with the necessary skill sets to thrive in an ever-changing economy. Students are exposed to a digitally focused and technologically led curriculum, as well as career development through coding workshops, work readiness pods, and entrepreneurship training. Nokeri acknowledges there were challenges in her academic journey: “Growing up, I struggled with mathematics in school. With every bad result I received, I started believing and accepting that it was something that I just couldn’t do until I decided to approach it with a different attitude.”