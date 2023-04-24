Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri launches educational podcast series

Johannesburg - Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri takes her Ed-Unite campaign to a giant platform as she unpacks conversations with teaching and learning experts on YouTube in her educational audio-visual podcast series. When she was crowned, she vowed to help level the playing field by ensuring equal education for all, regardless of colour or economic status.

On April 25, Nokeri will meet experts in the education sector for discussions in a bid to help learners and their parents or guardians receive the decision-making information they need. Speaking about the audio podcast, she said: "Every episode in the series of audio-visual podcasts will have a specific theme. Each of them deal with topics that affect the lives of ordinary students, learners and educators. “Episodes will be information-rich and provide an insight into what is available within the sector and where and how to access it," said Nokeri.

One of the subjects that Nokeri will explore is student funding. She will be joined by Karabo Mohale, deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency, and Lennox Wasara, a Mastercard Foundation alumni. Another episode will be dedicated to careers and will include information about the changing world of work in this digital age. Vumile Msweli, a career coach and CEO of Hesed Consulting, will be on hand to answer some of the most frequently questions in this area.

A subject Nokeri feels strongly about, period poverty, will be given an entire episode on Ed-Unite Talks. She will be joined by Candice Chirwa, minister of menstruation, founder and director of Qrate, and a menstrual activist. As part of her campaign, on International Women’s Day in March this year, Ndavi handed out sanitary and dignity packs to learners at Mashooro Secondary School in Ga Mokgwathi Village, near to Tzaneen, Limpopo, where she grew up. The safety of children within the school environment is a much-debated global topic. Nokeri will host attorney Karabo Ozah, director of the Centre for Child Law, and Xolani Fakude, an educational psychologist at the SA Democratic Teachers Union, to discuss safety in this episode.