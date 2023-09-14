Miss SA Plus World Pageant empowers women to break barriers

Johannesburg - In a world where beauty is defined by certain societal standards, the Miss South Africa Plus World Pageant is challenging the status quo, promoting body positivity, and empowering women to break down barriers and stereotypes. The pageant provides a platform for plus-size women to showcase their confidence, talents and social impact initiatives.

Having recently crowned the winners of the coveted title of Miss SA Plus World 2023, the organisation hopes the pageant gets the spotlight it deserves nationally. The glorious affair that was filled with glamour and elegance saw the crowning of Unathi Nare as Miss SA Plus World 2023, Tanya Pike as 1st runner-up, and Matshepo Segole as 2nd runner-up. The Star spoke with Rose Choeu, who was also announced as the ambassador of the pageant.

Choeu’s impressive track record of advocating for self-acceptance and championing diversity landed her the role. It is also believed that she will play a pivotal role in advancing the pageant’s mission and values. “The pageant celebrates plus-size women, and it is not just that. Some of the women have survived cancer, GBV, abusive relationships and fertility issues. Most of the women spotlighted what they stood for. Mine was body positivity and also mental health,” said Choeu.

When asked about her highlights since being part of the Miss South Africa Plus World Pageant, she mentioned establishing a camp for girls. “The name of the camp that I have established is Camp Girl Power. It is a camp for young girls aged 13 to 18. The aim is to teach them sisterhood, how to deal with the daily struggles of body confidence (not only for plussize but for petite as well, because the struggles are present either way), and navigating around mental health during these crucial ages and times,” said Choeu. The Miss SA Plus World organisation revealed that it looked forward to a year of growth, inspiration, and transformation under the leadership of its newly crowned queens and esteemed brand ambassadors.