Miss Soweto: 40 years of grooming beauties









Miss Soweto celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Picture: Supplied Miss Soweto is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Twenty finalists will compete for the coveted main title, as well as other titles. “Being Miss Soweto means that I’ll finally have the platform to motivate and bring change within Soweto and Gauteng as a whole,” said one of the finalists, Oarabile Matsile. This year’s event will be hosted at the Soweto Theatre on Saturday and will be broadcast on Soweto TV the week after. The pageant has launched a lot of careers, most notably renowned businesswoman and Miss World 1994 runner-up, Basetsana Kumalo, who was Miss Soweto in 1990; chief executive and founder of The Image Firm, Doris Msibi, who wore the crown in 2000; and DJ and media personality Lerato Kganyago, who took the honour in 2005.

“Miss Soweto is someone who is strong, determined and confident,” said Mokhele Makhothi, marketing manager of White Star Super Maize Meal, which is the main sponsor of the pageant.

Thando Tshabalala, another one of the finalists, said she was relying on her fearlessness to take the crown.

“I am bold and I am my own person.

“I don’t hold back anymore and most importantly I’ve learnt a lot about myself and have learnt from the other contestants.”

Entertainment for the occasion will be headlined by US-born legend of house music, Harrison Crump, who will be supported by Idols SA 2018 finalist King B.

Celebrities on the judging panel will include model and media personality K Naomi and Rhythm City star Nolo Phiri.

The proud 2018 titleholder, Nokukhanya Kunene, will be on hand to pass on the crown to her successor.

This year’s event will be a double celebration as White Star will also be marking its 20th year as South Africa’s leading maize meal brand.