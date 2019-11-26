Twenty finalists will compete for the coveted main title, as well as other titles.
“Being Miss Soweto means that I’ll finally have the platform to motivate and bring change within Soweto and Gauteng as a whole,” said one of the finalists, Oarabile Matsile.
This year’s event will be hosted at the Soweto Theatre on Saturday and will be broadcast on Soweto TV the week after.
The pageant has launched a lot of careers, most notably renowned businesswoman and Miss World 1994 runner-up, Basetsana Kumalo, who was Miss Soweto in 1990; chief executive and founder of The Image Firm, Doris Msibi, who wore the crown in 2000; and DJ and media personality Lerato Kganyago, who took the honour in 2005.