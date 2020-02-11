'Missing' SA student allegedly left China for Thailand









Alpha Mpetsheni is reportedly in Thailand. It has emerged that the missing South African student studying in China, Alpha Mpetsheni, flew to Thailand early this year. This is according to the latest viewing of China's entry-exit records in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. Mpetsheni flew from Shanghai to Bangkok, Thailand, on January 26. Mpetsheni is said to have completed his BCom studies in International Trade at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou in June last year. “An investigation by the Chinese Embassy in South Africa has found that Mpetsheni, once a student at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, graduated in June 2019,” the China embassy press statement stated.

Department of International Relations and Co-operations spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said: “Through our embassy in China, we are investigating the issue and providing consular services to the family.”

Mpetsheni went missing three weeks ago. His family first became aware of his disappearance following the news of the epidemic. Mpetsheni moved to China after completing his matric to join his parents who were working in the country.

The family last saw Mpetsheni from June to July and then by August last year he returned to China for his final year.

The Embassy of China has issued notice that all Chinese universities are taking rigorous and effective prevention and control measures to keep the epidemic off campus.

“We have done and will continue to do our best to provide medical care, daily necessities and logistic support for foreign citizens, especially overseas students in China,” the embassy said.

The embassy said it was in contact with the education authorities in Wuhan and Hubei province daily to closely follow the situation of South African students.

“So far, no South African student in China has been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus.

“We assure the South African government and people that China has sufficient capacity and resources to effectively respond to public health emergencies and ensure the safety of foreign nationals, including South African citizens in China, especially in Wuhan and Hubei province,” the Chinese Embassy said.