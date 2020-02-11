This is according to the latest viewing of China's entry-exit records in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.
Mpetsheni flew from Shanghai to Bangkok, Thailand, on January 26.
Mpetsheni is said to have completed his BCom studies in International Trade at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou in June last year.
“An investigation by the Chinese Embassy in South Africa has found that Mpetsheni, once a student at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, graduated in June 2019,” the China embassy press statement stated.