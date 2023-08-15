Mixed emotions about former first lady Marike de Klerk’s murderer Luyanda Mboniswa’s parole

Johannesburg - By the end of this month, Luyanda Mboniswa will be a free man. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) last night confirmed the parole placement of Mboniswa, effective August 30.

He was serving a life sentence after being convicted of the murder of former first lady Marike de Klerk in a flat in Cape Town in 2001, when, aged 21, he stabbed her to death. Mboniswa worked as a security guard on the property, and among his other charges were robbery with aggravating circumstances and housebreaking. He had applied for parole twice but was unsuccessful.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said in compliance with the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998, Mboniswa was considered for parole placement having served the minimum required time. The parole placement process started with the preparation of the profile by the case management committee (CMC) and consideration by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB). The National Council for Correctional Services (NCCS) also dealt with the profile before its submission to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services for a decision.

The minister is empowered by section 78 of the act to make a determination on those sentenced to life. Mboniswa will be admitted into the system of community corrections, whereby he is expected to comply with a specific set of parole conditions for the rest of his natural life. “He will be assigned a monitoring official to render supervision duties. Normal parole conditions will apply, such as being restricted to his magisterial district. He is also not allowed to have contact with the family of the victim and shall not change his residential address without informing the monitoring official,” Nxumalo said.

He emphasised that parole placement forms part of the total rehabilitation programme in correcting the offending behaviour and may include continuation of programmes in the system of community corrections. The news left South Africans divided. Some expressed anger, while others said he had served enough time to be granted parole. Mmabatho Tlhabi wrote: “As a woman living in a country that has high GBV, I don’t agree with any parole, especially when rape and murder are involved, whether white or black.”