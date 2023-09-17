Mixed feelings amid the slaughter of two giraffes and six impalas in honour of Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Johannesburg – KwaZulu-Natal conservation body Ezemvelo donated two giraffes and six impalas to honour the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a gesture that a number of South Africans claimed was "animal cruelty," while others said it was just meat. Buthelezi, a well-respected son of Princess Magogo, died on Saturday last week. Over thousands of people from all walks of life visited his homestead to pay tributes to him, and his family expressed gratitude during his funeral for the overwhelming love and appreciation.

On Friday, while mourners from across all lengths visited Buthelezi’s home and waited for his body to get to his homestead in KwaPhindangene Ulundi, the animals were slaughtered to serve them. A video that went viral on social media platforms including WhatsApp, X, and Facebook showed men wearing overalls preparing the tallest animals. Cranes attached to trucks were utilised to transport and offload the giraffes. Giraffe and Impala Meat being prepared for Prince Mangosuthu funeral.



The truck from Ezemvelo KZN, loaded with two giraffes and six impalas, arrived at Prince Buthelezi's home in KwaPhindangene in Ulundi north of KZN on Thursday, 14 September evening.#MangosuthuButhelezi pic.twitter.com/AZY2TeTPni — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) September 14, 2023 The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said from the information available to them, no animal cruelty took place.

“The information we currently have is that the animals were already culled (killed). Cruelty is not visible, and from the content we have at this moment, it does look like the animals were culled humanely,” said NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock. Speaking to one of the newspapers, Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo confirmed the donation of the wild animals after receiving a formal written request from the Buthelezi royal household. An official from the field life organisation said this was a pure donation and not cultural.

“Let me put it clearly; as you see, this is a donation from Ezemvelo... You remember the Khoisan people; they hunted and were giraffes. People don't know a giraffe is just meat. It is not a culture; it's a donation from Ezemvelo because people respected Umntwana KaPhindengene,” said the official. He said Buthelezi loved the wildlife; he started an elephant sanctuary once from scratch on the elephant park, and people should not be surprised that the organisation donated the animals. Last month, the NSPCA filed a case against EFF leader Julius Malema for flattering a cow with a normal knife.

The organisation said it was horrified after seeing a video circulating on social media platforms showing Malema slaughtering a cow donated to the party for its 10th anniversary at a farm in Magaliesberg. “The video clearly shows Malema attempting to paralyse a cow by pithing it (ie attempting to pierce or sever the spinal cord of the animal so as to kill or immobilise it). It is evident from the video that Malema uses two small knives and inflicts more than 11 stabs and over 60 instances of twisting the knife into the fully conscious animal's poll. Malema repeatedly inflicted pain and caused unnecessary suffering to the animal, and it is evident that the animal endured significant distress,“ said Peacock. X user CrisExcel wrote: “They filed a case against Malema for slaughtering a cow with a bread knife. I wanna see what’s gonna happen with this one.”