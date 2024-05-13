MK holds off on appointment of interim leadership

uMkhonto weSizwe Leader Jacob Zuma has spoken out about the party’s recent squabbles that led to the expulsion of the party’s founder Jabulani Khumalo. While addressing MK Party supporters in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday, Zuma cautioned that the internal dispute between party members was going to cost the organisation the much-needed two-thirds majority it was seeking.

“These ongoing battles within the party may jeopardise our chances of securing a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections,” he said. Zuma reiterated why he had insisted on having interim structures to minimise the chances of fighting for positions. He said he was now surprised by certain leaders who felt entitled to positions but when they were offered positions, they never questioned them.

"I said we would only have interim structures in the MK Party to avoid the present situation where people are fighting for power. People were even angry at me for firing them,“ Zuma said. The MK leader said the organisation has decided to hold off on appointing interim leaders to allow members to focus on the upcoming elections. “All those who want to be conveners and coordinators must just be on hold for now until the elections are done. I say this lightly, but this really hurts me.”

Furthermore, Zuma reiterated his stance that all MK’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members would not be deployed in government. He advised party supporters that they should not be in a hurry to be on the list of candidates going to the legislatures and National Assembly as their purpose was to serve the people of the country as opposed to serving their own interests. “All MK Party NEC members will not be sent to Parliament. They will only have one job and that will be to safeguard and monitor the party’s interests. No NEC member will be a minister in the MK Party,” Zuma emphasised.

He told scores of MK supporters who attended the rally that unemployment and poverty were only felt by black people. “We must fix it ourselves, only if we have a two-thirds majority. We have all the minerals. No one will suffer under the MK Party government. We will build firms in rural areas.” In an attempt to quell MK’s rising popularity in the province, the ANC has deployed its heavy artillery in the form of former president Thabo Mbeki in the province in an effort to lure voters.