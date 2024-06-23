MK Party calls for IEC commissioner Masuku to step down amid fraud cloud

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party and its youth league has called for the immediate resignation or dismissal of Dr Nomsa Masuku from the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). This comes after Masuku was recently charged with fraud involving R1.2 million during her previous tenure at Standard Bank.

On Friday, Masuku appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering. According to media reports, these offences were allegedly committed during her tenure as head of Standard Bank’s Corporate Social Investments (CSI) Programme. In a statement, the MK Party, through its spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said Masuku’s presence in the structures of the commission present a significant threat to the integrity and credibility of the IEC which should be beyond reproach.

“Her arrest by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) unit and subsequent court appearance cast a dark shadow over the commission’s ability to conduct free and fair elections, which is already in tatters given the IEC’s failure to deal with widespread vote rigging, fraud and legitimate objections brought to the fore by MK Party,” he said. The party said it was concerned by the latest developments within the commission following the recent elections which have cast a negative spotlight on the integrity of the IEC. “It is deeply concerning that an individual with such tainted credibility issues, was appointed to a position of immense responsibility within the IEC.This oversight raises serious questions about the vetting and hiring processes employed by the IEC. The appointment of Dr Masuku, despite her alleged misconduct, undermines public trust in the institution charged with safeguarding our democratic processes,” he said.

According to MK Party Youth League spokesperson, Nkanteko Mkhabela, Masuku does not deserve to lead the commission following her arrest on Friday. “It is is the MK Youth League’s belief that for the IEC to regain public trust and uphold the sanctity of our democratic processes, Dr Masuku must resign or be fired immediately. This decisive action is essential to demonstrate the IEC’s commitment to transparency and integrity in South Africa’s elections,” he said. According to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, Masuku was at the helm of the Standard Bank programme Adopt A School Trust, which was established to provide scholarships, bursaries and awards of study, researching or teaching to learners from schools adopted by the programme to further their studies at any recognised institutions of higher learning.