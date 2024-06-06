MK Party concerned over ‘brutal’ killings of its members

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has expressed its profound sorrow and deep concern over the brutal and cold-blooded killings of its members. The party said these heinous acts of violence, which they said began before the elections and continue even now, represent a grievous assault on their democratic values and the safety of communities.

The latest victim is Mxolisi Zungu, who was gunned down in the Cato Manor area of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. According to reports, Zungu had just dropped off his child at a nursery school. After shooting Zungu, the suspects made off with his firearm. The police reportedly said that the motive for the murder was robbery and was not politically motivated.

“We are devastated to report the further cold-blooded murder of another one of our members that took place in front of his wife and children, compounding the tragedy and trauma experienced by his family and our party,” said MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. He further said: “Despite the interventions made by the SAPS in apprehending those responsible, we find it deeply troubling that the SAPS and the SANDF are now deploying police and soldiers in readiness to quell potential violence from MK Party members. This stance is profoundly misplaced and unjust, as it is clear that our members are victims, and not the perpetrators of these violent acts.” Ndhlela said as a responsible and concerned party, the MKP leadership, through its spokesperson and communications department, initiated urgent discussions with Police Minister Bheki Cele, wherein there is consensus that the MKP commits to working with law enforcement agencies, to ensure the safety and security of its members, South Africans and civil society at large.

“We will continue to engage SAPS and all law enforcement agencies to ensure accountability and urge them to act swiftly and effectively in bringing the perpetrators to justice. We are also aware that certain thugs and criminals will want to use the narrative to drive violent initiatives by wearing our regalia and therefore perform acts of violence in the good name of MKP to discredit and paint MKP leaders and members as warmongers, when in actual fact, it’s MKP members that are being targeted as murder victims on a daily basis throughout the country. “We reiterate our continuous call to all party members and supporters to remain calm and be patient, despite all forms of provocation. Our commitment to peace and democratic principles remains steadfast, and we urge our community and South Africans to stand united and refrain from any retaliatory actions. “We also urge the media to refrain from driving an agenda that aims to drive a negative narrative against MKP as a party that harbours criminals and violent members of civil society. The party stands with the families of those who have lost their lives and vows to continue advocating for justice and security for all our members, including all political parties that want a peaceful, patriotic, and loving South Africa,” Ndhlela said.

Two weeks ago, two MKP members, Bongani Mkhwanazi and Xolani Nzimande, were shot dead in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Since the killing, four suspects were arrested and charged with murder. They appeared in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court and were denied bail. They are expected back in court next month, Some MKP members who attended Mkhwanazi’s funeral on Sunday said this was a political killing.