MK Party continues to grow steadily, fast and strong

The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party continues to send shock waves around the political arena and the country, despite some opposition parties regarding it as a regional party. This comes as the party filled the Alexandra Stadium on Saturday in Johannesburg.

Recently, the polls had revealed that the MK Party’s support was big enough to cause serious damage in the upcoming general elections, which could cost the ANC its majority. During his address, former president Jacob Zuma said members of the MK Party should be wary of people coming from the ANC to join the organisation as they might not join the organisation with good intentions. “These people would come to join uMkhonto weSizwe with the sole intention of corruption. That’s why I say we should choose now because others are here to join Umkhonto weSizwe for position,” he said to loud cheers.

He said he was cautious of some who might leave the governing ANC on the pretence of joining the MK Party to cause disruption. The former president, however, said he found comfort in the fact that some of the MK leaders were aware of such opportunistic behaviour. Thabiso Mokoena, from Alexandra, said many of the ANC people said MK was a party for bitter and angry people, but now that it was gaining momentum, they were dragging them to court.

“I remember vividly when they said MK is a non-existent party and they kept swearing at President Zuma. Now that things are going for us and are unfortunately not going smoothly for them,” Mokoena added. Since the announcement of the organisation and Zuma’s endorsement of the party, the movement has been receiving a backlash from the ANC. The party is accusing MK of stealing its trademark, as uMkhonto weSizwe was associated with it.

Both parties will battle it out at the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein on March 19 for the rights of who the name belonged to. This was revealed in a notice by the Electoral Court issued on February 7. The MK Party was registered in September last year by Jabulani Khumalo and will contest the 2024 general elections.

The discovery of the newly formed party was followed by the governing party, through its lawyers, sending a letter to Khumalo demanding that he desist from using the uMkhonto weSizwe logo and trademark. Last year, Zuma took the nation by surprise when he announced that he would not be voting for the ANC in the upcoming elections, adding that he would also not be campaigning for the party. He made this announcement after being a member of the party for 64 years.