MK Party files criminal charges against Treasury over failed R400m project

In a bold move that could shake the foundations of government accountability, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has officially laid criminal charges of fraud and corruption against the National Treasury. This significant development unfolded on Monday morning as MK leader David Skosana and party MP Des van Rooyen led a delegation of MPs to the Brooklyn Police Station to file the charges pertaining to the controversial Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

The IFMS, awarded to Oracle in 2017, promised to overhaul municipal financial management in South Africa. However, years into its conception, the system has not been operational, costing the South African taxpayer millions — a fact that is sparking outrage across the political spectrum. Speaking to SABC News, Van Rooyen expressed the party’s discontent and the perceived necessity to demand accountability from the upper echelons of government and business. “Now, because we are dealing with a ministry, so here we are saying the executive authority, as well as the accounting officer, must account to the nation about what happened. And that goes also to the leadership of Oracle, that goes also to the leadership of SETA (Sector Education and Training Authorities).

“We think the investigation that will be conducted by our law enforcement agents will exact who was behind this irregular expenditure. Here we are speaking of quite a substantial amount of money,” he said. The backdrop to these allegations includes an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which indicated irregularities in the award process of the IFMS contract. Reports suggest that the Auditor-General highlighted major concerns with the project, deemed it a massive financial failure that has so far cost the National Treasury a staggering R400 million.