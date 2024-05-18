MK Party manifesto brings boom in business for hawkers and regalia merchandisers

The stage was set for scores of hawkers and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) merchandise resellers who lined the Orlando Stadium with various MKP-printed merchandise. While others were ready to make a killing selling food items such as cold drinks, snacks, plates of food, and water, scores of others lined the stalls with MKP regalia ahead of party leader Jacob Zuma’s speech, spelling out the party’s election manifesto.

There was no space left as business-savvy supporters tried to outdo one another in sales. Siyabonga Mbatha, who runs a Dobsonville-based printing company, told The Star that he was not interested in making a profit through his merchandise but was there to lend his support to those who couldn't afford to pay for branded items. “We run our own printing and branding company in Dobsonville. I have already given away more than 20 branded MK Party hats to those I can see cannot afford to pay for the products. But for those who can afford to spare R50 for a hat or T-shirt, I duly charge them a fair price.

“Ours is to support our party as it tries to stake its claim in the upcoming elections and we urge those who want to support us to do so as we are here supporting other entrepreneurs who trust us to do their printing for them,” Mbatha said. Silindile Ngobese from Mtubatuba, who resides in the Joburg city centre, said that coming to Orlando Stadium to sell food was like coming home due to the number of KZN-based travellers. “Being here is like being at home. I am happy to see so many people from my province who, like me, have come to support the MK Party. I am happy to be one of the people who have come to attend the party’s first rally in Soweto.