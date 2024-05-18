MK Party members undeterred by transport ‘sabotage’

ALLEGATIONS of transport “sabotage” and signal network interruptions did not deter thousands of uMkhonto weSizwe Party supporters from packing into Orlando Stadium in Soweto today to listen to party leader Jacob Zuma. A numbers of party officials said even though transport had been organised to bring members to the Orlando Stadium from KZN and other provinces to attend the rally – being held 11 days before the national and provincial elections – a lot of the arranged transport did not pitch up.

Ward leaders from eThekwini and Newcastle said even though they had organised enough buses to ferry party supporters to Soweto for the launch of the party’s manifesto today, many transport companies affiliated to the ANC had pulled out at the last minute, or not even bothered to arrive. Several MK Party members claimed the 37 000-capacity stadium would have been packed were it not for this “sabotage”, which they alleged was by people aligned to the governing African National Congress. An MK member from Ward 25 in Newcastle said they had anticipated the arrival of 25 buses; however, only three had arrived in the morning.