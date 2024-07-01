MK Party slams GNU, promises to hold new government accountable

Spokesperson for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, has again slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa over his Government of National Unity that includes the DA over progressive parties such as the MK Party and the EFF. Ndhlela said, “It is sad that an organisation that ought to be progressive like the ANC, is not engaging with progressive parties like Umkhonto weSizwe and the EFF, so we can have a two thirds majority to transform this country. Why does he take the black vote and that’s what members of the ANC ought to be asking themselves and black South Africans that voted for Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC.

“I know people who voted for the ANC feel they have given their votes to a sell-out and he is selling us out to white people who are racist. We should be asking ourselves what kind of a leader goes and engages with white parties when he should be engaging with us?” Ndhlela, who was speaking on the sidelines of the MK Party’s three-day strategic meeting in Bela Bela, Limpopo, said his party will use its voice in Parliament to raise issues that were key to the development of poor South Africans. “I can tell you now, on the back of what is being discussed here, Parliament is going to be very interesting. The MK Party will be bringing a totally different element and approach in terms of how we deal with things and how we raise issues in Parliament. We are going to be raising things that are totally unique and that South Africans ought to know about. That would be our responsibility. It is going to be interesting, especially if the so called GNU continues,” he said.