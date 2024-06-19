MK Party snubs Ramaphosa’s big day at Union Buildings

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has announced that it will be boycotting the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the Republic of South Africa for the 2024–2029 term, scheduled to take place in Pretoria on Wednesday. This comes after the party snubbed Ramaphosa’s swearing-in ceremony in Parliament on Friday following its complaints that the elections were rigged by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said all of its members will not be attending the DA-sponsored inauguration on the back of the “nonsensical” Government of National Unity (GNU) framework. He said the party refuses to join in on the DA-sponsored parade following the recent elections. “We refuse to to join in the spitting on the graves of those who died for this freedom by attending the symbolic wedding ceremony of a house N*gro called Cyril Ramaphosa with the slave master Helen Zille,” he said.

Following the previous boycott, Ndhlela said the GNU deal is a sell-out deal signed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. “This Presidency is the result of a sell-out deal signed by Fikile Mbalula and Helen Zille last week, as a well as a rigged election marked by massive vote rigging and other manipulations by the IEC, through Janet Love and other state institutions. We call on those who cherish true freedom, real democracy, and our current Constitution to distance themselves, physically and emotionally, from being forced to celebrate their continued oppression under the guise of the DA-ANC coalition,” he said. On Monday, the party revealed that its 58 MPs will soon be joining other Members of Parliament following their snub of last Friday’s proceedings in Parliament in spite of their fresh electoral bid to have the elections set aside due to vote rigging allegations.

Ndhlela added that they will continue to use their voice in and outside Parliament to raise their concerns over the alleged vote rigging. “We shall continue to raise the issue of rigged elections even inside the House, while at the same time, we shall intensify the court actions and other constitutional methods outside. “The MK Party vows to use all legal means at our disposal to expose, fight, and destroy the incoming illegitimate regime of Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen, and Groenewald. The time is now for all progressive forces to unite against the reintroduction of apartheid and colonialism,” he said.