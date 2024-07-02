MK Party TG relieved of duties as SG parts ways with party over business interests

Fresh from being sworn-in as an MP, the Umkhonto weSizwe Party secretary general, Arthur Zwane, has tendered his resignation from the party with immediate effect. In his letter to party leader, Jacob Zuma, Zwane cites workload and business interests as the reason for his decision to relinquish his duties as a full-time servant of the party.

Zwane was one of the 58 leaders of the party who were sworn-in during a ceremony held in Parliament last Tuesday. “In the last two weeks, I have realised that the volume of work in my office is huge and beyond my limits, especially because I have other competing business interests that I am pursuing. “I am humbled by the confidence you had in me, starting from being DSG and later SG. I’ll be available to handover to the new appointed SG at any determined time,” Zwane said.

Zwane indicated in his letter that he was willing to help with organisational matters on a part-time basis. “I will also be available to help with other organisational matters you want me to help with, however, not on a full-time basis.” In his place, the party has appointed Dr Sifiso Maseko as its new interim secretary general. His appointment was ratified by Zuma on June 28, the day that Zwane resigned.

Zuma expressed his gratitude to Maseko in a letter, stating: “This serves as my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding and priceless revolutionary work that you do since the formation of the MKP. You are hereby now being appointed to assume a role of Secretary General of the MKP.” On Tuesday, in a separate statement, the party announced that it had parted ways with its treasurer general, Danisa Zulu. Zuma in a letter to Zulu, wrote “This serves to express my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding and priceless revolutionary work you have done for the MKP.