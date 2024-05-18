MK Party vows to have a successful event despite problems with access to Orlando Stadium for their manifesto launch

THE uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is mum about revealing the time when former president Jacob Zuma will deliver a keynote address to the people of South Africa due to security concerns. The party is launching its manifesto, dubbed the “People’s Mandate”, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

Hundreds of MKP members dressed in green. black and gold regalia ferried in minibus taxis, buses, and private cars are trickling into the sizable stadium with a capacity of over 37 000. The MKP’s national head of elections, Muzi Ntshingila, said: “For security reasons, we cannot disclose the time when Zuma will deliver the keynote address. “The president is coming. He is excited to address the people and unpack what he has for the future of the country.

“He is committed selflessly and he is willing to sacrifice whatever he has to deliver the people’s mandate.” Ntshingila said there were a number of challenges that the party had faced about the stadium’s management, hence the delays in people making their way into the stadium. Outlining some of the challenges, Ntshingila said they were not allowed to put on a pitch cover, move around the stadium, do interviews, or take pictures.

“But of course we understand what we are faced with, and we are very focused on executing this to be a very successful event. Whatever happens will not deter us. Our objective is to get a two-thirds majority for the people of this country,” said Ntshingila. “Today we are launching a mandate for the people,” said Ntshingila. Despite thousands of South African citizens living abroad casting their votes over the weekend, Ntshingila said launching their mandate on Saturday had not been delayed because the party had circulated its documents, allowing people to peruse them, although it was a summarised version of 21 pages on how they would trust their policies when they got to govern.