Johannesburg - Mkhonto we Sizwe (MK) members from various regions in Gauteng marched to the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters to hand over their memorandum to the party’s seniors.

The Veterans paraded the streets with their camouflage regalia, chanting struggle songs on Monday morning as they were waiting for party seniors to accept the memorandum and address them.

Some members had placards that read, “we demand immediate implementation of military veterans directorate at Sedibeng, Emfuleni, Lesedi and MidVaal municipality.”

“Hands off the public protector, hands off and stop manipulating chapter 9 institutions,” other placards read.

According to the Mkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) secretary in Johannesburg, Gorbachev Dyodo, they demand that the ANC take them serious as the military veterans.

“We had resolutions to the ANC about MKMVA, which are not implemented since 1994,” Dyodo said.

“We have been resolved that there should be the re-ranking of our members who are within the South African Police Service, and that thing has not been happening,” he added.

Moreover, Dyodo said they also demand that MKMV members who integrated into the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) must be promoted.

The memorandum was handed to former Minister of State Security, David Mahlobo by Bafana Mhlabe, the provincial spokesperson of MK.

The memorandum touched on the creation of a ‘stand-alone’ ministry of military veterans, promotions of MK members who are part of the SAPS and SANDF and other law enforcement agencies.

The MKMVA has given the party 14 days to respond to their demands and requested a written response and a meeting with the party’s Top Six to respond directly.

Dyodo said they acknowledged that ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule was not available to receive the memorandum in person, but applauded the party for sending in a senior member to accept it on behalf of Magashule.

ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe assured the MKMVA that the party will register all their concerns with the leadership.

“We are also conveying to the department of military veterans that they need to work in speed, in attending to the plight of our soldiers,” Mabe said.

The association is expected to demonstrate on Monday July 8 in the Ekurhuleni region, where they will be delivering their memorandum of concerns to the military veterans regional offices.



