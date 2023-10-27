Mkhulu Khanyisa sheds light on the dark side of accepting money from the ‘so-called’ philanthropists

Didah Lwandle Motaung, fondly known as Mkhulu Khanyisa Amanzi Lwandle in the world of spiritual healing, has shed light on the perils of receiving money from some people masquerading as Good Samaritans. Motaung explains that despite all of the extravagant spending, there may be more to certain people than meets the eye.

This has become a norm on social media, with some gaining accolades for handing away chunks of notes to street kids and needy individuals on the streets. “We need to understand that money itself is an energy; hence, it is used for many things, be they good or bad. Money carries a certain type of energy with it. We will focus there and take it back to when our grandparents would say, ‘If you pick up money, especially a coin, then you have to make a cross in the group because we would say that is because you are breaking energy attached to it because you do not know how it got to the ground’. “Okay, now that I am looking into all these philanthropists giving people money, there is this conclusion that many of them ‘bathwele’. It might be true, or it might not be true. Okay, now whatever it is that ‘othwele ngayo’, you have a binding contract with whomever you went to for that ritual for wealth. And many will tell you that you need to spend the trip as much as possible. It needs to keep flowing. The more you spend, the more it comes in as well,” she explains.