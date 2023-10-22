Mkhwebane sworn in as EFF MP, barely a week after joining the party

Barely a week after joining the EFF as a member, former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was sworn-in as an EFF MP. Mkhwebane, who was impeached as the public protector following a year-long suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was hardly a member of the EFF a week before she was sworn as an MP on Friday.

Mkhwebane was only accepted as an EFF member this past Monday. Mkhwebane said her involvement in Parliament would be in the best interests of the institution and the country. “Remember how many reports I have issued where I have recommended improvement of systems, removing systemic challenges and some of the proposals need policy changes. If you are in Parliament as well, they will be implemented.

“MPs have the biggest role to play to make sure reports of the public protector and all chapter nine institutions are implemented, and we hold the executive, the authorities and accounting officers to account. That would be the best ever,” she said. Just a month after her removal from office, Mkhwebane said her entry into the political arena was warmly welcomed. Mkhwebane said she admired the red berets for their principles and policies.