Mkhwebane to release bribery audio on Tuesday

Johannesburg - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has threatened to spill the beans on allegations of bribery and extortion attempts against her and her husband, Mandla Skosana. Tomorrow, she and her husband are expected to shock the nation and set the record straight in a bid to make public for the first time the audio recordings, which will confirm that three ANC MPs tried to extort a R600k bribe from Skosana.

A source close to the situation told The Star that Skosana is expected to release the audio recording of the first meeting he had with Tina Joemat-Pettersson at Ocean Basket restaurant at the airport on March 21, 2023. It is reported that it was during this meeting that the late minister told him that the chairperson of the Section 194 inquiry probing Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, Richard Dyantyi, the ANC Chief Whip in Parliament, Pemmy Majodina, and herself would need R200 000 each to facilitate the disappearance of the impeachment inquiry. The Star can today confirm that Joemat-Pettersson was explicit during the meeting, for which she flew from Cape Town to specifically see Skosana, and that she was also representing Dyantyi and Majodina.

Skosana, who has reported the matter to the police, stated in his affidavit that he was approached by former minister Joemat-Pettersson, who died last Monday under mysterious circumstances, and had allegedly asked for the bribe from Majodina and Dyantyi. Skosana is Mkhwebane’s husband and claims in his affidavit to the police that the trio, through Joemat-Pettersson, claimed they would "manipulate or make the inquiry go away". This comes as Skosana and Mkhwebane are due to hold a media briefing tomorrow at a venue yet to be announced. Mkhwebane had on Friday hinted that she will hold a media briefing dropping a bombshell on the latest details of the now suspended Section 194 inquiry as well as make public "evidence of extortion, bribery, and corruption against Mr Dyantyi, Ms Majodina, and the late Ms Joemat-Pettersson".

Last week, Skosana opened a case at the OR Tambo International Airport police station, where he detailed some of the WhatsApp messages emanating from his interactions with the three accused individuals in the matter. The death of Joemat-Pettersson, who was found dead on Monday at her home in Rondebosch, Cape Town, with no official confirmation from police on the cause of her death, has left South Africans speculating on the real cause of her demise. Speaking to the Sunday Tribune about Joemat Pettersson’s death this week, ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said that they would await the medical reports instead of focusing on speculation.

She said the ANC will continue to treat Joemat-Pettersson’s suicide death claims as rumours until this is confirmed by medical officers. Bhengu-Motsiri said that they had no basis for any suspicions around her death. "We are treating them as rumours, just rumours, because we can’t give legs to something that has not been collaborated by medical evidence. From where we are sitting, she has left this world, and like any other human who passes on, you have to allow professionals to do the work that they need to do," she said.

However, Dyantyi has remained resolute that he will not resign or entertain the allegations made against him. He said he is confident that he will be cleared of the allegations that he was part of the people who solicited a bribe from the Public Protector’s husband. "I deny all these allegations. I won't give legs to these allegations; bring the evidence and subject me to due process. I am a very responsible person in everything I do. Up until now, I have held myself with serious decorum. We have done it with rationality and fairness. Even after so many off-ramps, we have attended to all of them. "I have made a point inside here that you must judge a pilot by how he is able to navigate the turbulence, not just when that pilot moves from point A to point B. That is a test for any driver or pilot, and I want to match that test," he told “eNCA”.