MKP denies political motive in Katlehong killings, cites road rage incident

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has dismissed reports that the killing of two of its members was part of political intolerance. Speaking to The Star on Monday, spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that the two members died as a result of a “road rage” incident.

“This is not part of political intolerance but was a road rage incident, “ Ndhlela said. The two MKP members were gunned down in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. According to Gauteng police, the party members were shot and killed due to an alleged “dispute” between them and suspect affiliated to the ANC.

Police confirmed the arrest of one suspect for the alleged murder of two people on Sunday night. “It is reported that two MKP members were shot and killed during a dispute with members affiliated with the ANC at Thwala Section in Katlehong North. One victim died on the scene while the other was declared dead on arrival at a hospital,” said Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili. Muridili confirmed that a firearm and a knife were recovered at the scene.

“The motive for the attack will form part of the investigations. A case involving two counts of murder has been registered and allocated to the provincial serious and violent crimes investigation unit,” said Muridili. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon. A Katlehong resident told The Star that the scene was bad.