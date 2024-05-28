MKP requests the Electoral Court to cancel the ANC’s registration as a political party

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has filed an urgent court application against Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC to the Electoral Court for allegedly abusing his privilege as president to address the nation on his party’s campaign using the SABC and other state resources. The party described their move as a “decisive” and “necessary” step to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

MKP said this legal action stems from what they called a “blatant” violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct, specifically section 9(2)(e), which prohibits any candidate or party from abusing a position of power to influence the outcome of elections. “Given the massive legal team around him, it is our contention that Ramaphosa has knowingly misused his presidential office to deploy state resources in a manner that unfairly benefits his corrupt and desperate political party, the ANC. “This includes the national broadcaster and other public media outlets, which were disingenuously used to broadcast an election campaign speech, which he used throughout his dismal campaign under the guise of a national address on May 26, 2024,” said MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

He further said: “The desperation and gravity of these actions cannot be understated. By leveraging state infrastructure for partisan gain, Ramaphosa and his ANC have not only undermined the principles of fair play and equity essential to democratic competition, but also potentially skewed the electorate’s perception right before the national elections scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday). “In our affidavit, we request the Electoral Court to cancel the ANC’s registration as a political party and to initiate criminal proceedings against Ramaphosa, with penalties severe enough to reflect the seriousness of the infringement, including potential imprisonment.” Ndhlela said MKP is committed to a free, fair, and transparent electoral process. “This legal challenge is not just about one election; it’s about protecting our democracy and ensuring that no individual or party can undermine the electoral integrity of our nation,” said Ndhlela.

South Africa - Johannesburg - 25 May 2024 - President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the partys followers during the African National Congress(ANC) Siyanqoba rally at the FNB stadium. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspaper ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri was contacted for comment; however, at the time of print, she had not responded. On Monday, “The Star” reported that political parties such as DA, EFF and Freedom Front Plus were of the view that Ramaphosa abused his power, arguing that his message was yet another attempt at electioneering and singing the praises of his party ahead of the elections, with the EFF describing Ramaphosa’s address as unethical. “While these achievements are debatable, what is undeniable is the unethical and undemocratic nature of using a public platform meant to serve all South Africans to campaign for the ANC,” the Red Berets said.

Political analyst Sandile Swana said Ramaphosa should not have involved himself in the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) KwaZulu-Natal matter as there was an entity that dealt with such matters. Swana said that as the leader of the government, Ramaphosa should not have commented on the reported obstruction of election activities and unlawful entry at IEC offices in KZN. “I am surprised by him commenting on this issue, because it’s not his job. Ramaphosa is contesting the elections. He is a candidate together with his party.