MMC for housing calls for donations to Joburg fire victims

Johannesburg - The City of Joburg’s MMC for housing, Anthea Leitch, has called for members of the community to donate to help the victims of last week’s Delvers Close fire. On Friday, a fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story hijacked building in which residents had set up shacks.

It was also reported that the building housed about 1 000 people, some of whom did not pay rent. Even though no injuries were reported this time around, Leitch said the fires were draining the city’s overstretched resources. Leitch said the city continued to deal with the effects of the recent fire incidents following the deaths of 77 people at the Usindiso Building over two weeks ago.

The latest fire, which took place a stone’s throw away from the Usindiso, left scores of people displaced and destitute. "The department has established that more than 300 people were occupying the building, who have all needed to be evacuated due to health and safety concerns. About 25 people have been accommodated temporarily at Brixton Hall. Ten of them are adults with 15 children," she said. The MMC called for individuals and organisations to help with donations, including food, clothes, and blankets.

"We are requesting urgent support and donations from NGOs, businesses, and the community at large to deal with this tragedy. Anticipating an influx of more individuals seeking shelter, we are in need of essential items such as prepared meals, clothing, nappies, baby formula, mattresses, blankets, toiletries, and more," she said. She added that the city was still trying to locate the owner of the building, who is said to have emigrated. On Friday, city manager Floyd Brink said the occupants of the building would be evicted.