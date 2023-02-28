MMC for public safety in Johannesburg decries lack of police visibility in Westbury

Johannesburg - The newly-elected MMC for public safety in Johannesburg, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, has visited the Johannesburg community of Westbury in the aftermath of gang violence that claimed the lives of two young people over the weekend. It is reported that 13 people became victims of violence in 96 hours following the death of Fast Guns boss Keenan Sheldon Ebrahim, who was killed last Thursday.

Gang-related violence has left members of the community in fear of more attacks, with many saying the police in the area hardly ever come to them after a spate of gang-related shootings that have left two people dead and 11 others injured. The shootings, some just minutes apart, took place from Friday to Monday morning in six different incidents in Extension 3, an area rife with gang-related crimes and violence. Following his visit on Monday, the MMC said he was shocked to learn from members of the community about the lack of police support and visibility in the area.

"Today, I was able to meet with the community of Westbury in Eldorado, because there are gunshots and people are dying. It is reported that SAPS Sophiatown is unresponsive. If not now, then when? How long are our communities going to be terrorised? They requested Operation #ManjeNamhlanje and a stability plan," he said. He said the people there feel helpless and hopeless with the gun violence in the area. "Our people are dying in Eldorado, Westbury, and Newlands; they feel helpless. Don’t worry, help is on the way #ManjeNamhlanje. They ask, 'Is it because they are coloured? What have they done to who? Why SAPS and JMPD not join hands and attend to our people?'," he added.

Police have indicated that the shootings are gang-related, as two rival gangs have been at war with each other since the killing of two people, believed to have been gang leaders some weeks ago. It is further reported that the violence is related to drugs between the Varados and the Fast Guns, who are the main gangs in the area. The gang territories are said to be separated by Kretzschmar Street, with the east side belonging to the Varados and the west to the Fast Guns.