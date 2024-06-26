Mngxitama party hopping: EFF, BLF and now, sworn-in MKP parly member

Controversy continues to hound uMkhonto weSizwe Party(MK Party) as former EFF MP, Andile Mngxitama made a comeback and was sworn-in as an MP, this time for the MK Party in Cape Town, on Tuesday. Mngxitama took his oath with 57 other party members after they decided to boycott the first sitting of the National Assembly in protest of alleged vote rigging within the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

Another member who made a return, was “weekend special” former finance minister, Des van Rooyen. Van Rooyen briefly worked as finance minister during the weekend under former president Jacob Zuma’s administration. Mngxitama’s return as an MP follows after a nine-year break when he was expelled from the Red Berets in 2015 due to internal disputes, which swiftly led to the formation of his small party, Black First Land First (BLF). BLF contested in the 2019 national elections.

Speaking to the media, the notorious Zuma supporter asserted his sole mission will be to advocate for land restitution to its rightful owners, black people. “Our mission has always been to get back the land of our people. In the past nine years, Parliament has failed to do so. I am back with uMkhonto weSizwe. We are going to put that matter forcefully on the agenda of the National Assembly to make sure land expropriation without compensation becomes a reality. That is my mission to make sure we push the land issue first,” said Mngxitama. One of the MK Party’s mandates is to Africanise the Constitution by scrapping colonial laws and redeem the role of traditional leaders as custodians of the land for economic reform and emancipation of black people.

Hence, Mngxitama noted the MK Party plans to clamp down the Department of Public Works and denounce white monopoly capital (WMC) to revitalise infrastructure in poor areas. “My second mission is to deal with white monopoly capital corruption. This country has allowed white capital to steal and to be involved in massive corruption with no accountability. We are focused on the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, which has been captured. We are going to make sure there is transformation and accountability and that the department is used to empower black people,” said Mngxitama. Last month, the Constitutional Court had ruled that Zuma cannot take his place as an MP because of contempt of court amid the Zondo Commission, leading to his apprehension in 2021.

Despite Zuma’s absence, Mngxitama reaffirmed the former president remains the party’s leader, where its members imbibe his political wisdom. “President Zuma is here, the MK represents his vision. President Zuma’s wisdom has made sure he brings a very powerful leader of Parliament for the MK, Judge John Hlophe. Zuma is in control, we report to him. He is our leader and nothing will happen in Parliament without him saying so. He is basically in Parliament,” said Mngxitama. According to an article by ‘The Star’, Mngxitama said BLF would operate as an NGO, in full support of the MK Party.