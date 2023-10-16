Mnqobi Kunene on his breakthrough role as Kwanele Dlamini on Outlaws

The newest kid on the block, Mnqobi Kunene, is establishing himself on screens thanks to the several captivating roles that he has landed. The actor and fitness trainer, who is well known for his appearances on 1 Magic’s How to Manifest a Man and the hit Showmax Original Outlaws, gets candid about his journey.

In Outlaws, Kunene plays Kwanele Dlamini, whose love for Sile (breakout star Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku) goes way back to when they were kids. He speaks about what sparked his interest in being part of Outlaws, pointing out that he believes the role was meant for him. “To be honest, I feel like this project chose me. Coming from an agricultural background and attending an agricultural school, I truly believe this role was meant for me.”

Speaking about how he brought the cultural background to the character he plays, he said: “This story is more like the life I wanted for myself; a life that was the plan when my dad was around. The first audition was on the anniversary of the day that my dad passed away, so it felt like it was a gift from him. With my agricultural background, it now feels like I am incorporating my experiences into the story and reliving my life,” said Kunene. He says he is a qualified lover boy in the role of Kwanele, and his major desire is to marry Sihle, his love interest in the novel. He is, nevertheless, a pampered brat, which adds complexity to his character and creates interesting dynamics. Laying details about his character, he relates to it in some ways, explaining that it is about being deeply in love and cherishing a connection with someone you have known since childhood.