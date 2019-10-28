Johannesburg - A man is in hospital under police guard after he was attacked by a mob that accused him of killing a man and attempting to kill another.
The incident happened in the Joburg CBD on Saturday.
According to Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, police rushed to the corners Von Weilligh and Cornelius Streets where a group of people was assaulting a 34-year-old male.
“When they arrived they were told that the suspect stabbed two men at a dilapidated building at corners Delvers and Cornelius earlier,” Mbele said.
He added that the two victims were taken to hospital and one of them, aged 28, was declared dead on arrival as he had sustained multiple stab wounds. The other victim is still fighting for his life.