Mob assaults man who allegedly stabbed victim to death









File Picture: Pixabay Johannesburg - A man is in hospital under police guard after he was attacked by a mob that accused him of killing a man and attempting to kill another. The incident happened in the Joburg CBD on Saturday. According to Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, police rushed to the corners Von Weilligh and Cornelius Streets where a group of people was assaulting a 34-year-old male. “When they arrived they were told that the suspect stabbed two men at a dilapidated building at corners Delvers and Cornelius earlier,” Mbele said. He added that the two victims were taken to hospital and one of them, aged 28, was declared dead on arrival as he had sustained multiple stab wounds. The other victim is still fighting for his life.

"The motive behind the stabbing is unknown and police investigations are under way to establish reason that could have led to the stabbing of the two victims by the suspect,” he said.

Mbele added that the suspect was rescued from the mob and taken to hospital where he is under police guard. He was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for murder and attempted murder soon.

He further added that no one has been arrested for assaulting the man.

The Johannesburg Central Station Commander Brigadier Perumal urged the community to refrain from taking law into their own hands as doing so is also a crime.

In September, two men were killed during a mob justice attack in Pennyville, after they were accused of theft.

