Mob invades fire station, smash vehicles and threaten paramedics

Why must paramedics and firefighters fear to save lives?

The question was asked by the City of Ekurhuleni's disaster and emergency management services following the attack on the Primrose fire station by a mob last weekend. Two ambulances were vandalised and put out of service, allegedly by some Makausi informal settlement dwellers.

William Ntladi, the city's district media manager, said a security guard was on duty as firefighters and ambulance crews were out attending to an accident in the area.

“Members of the community banged on the windows, demanding the security guard open the doors. The aggressiveness of the group forced the security guard to open the machine bay doors to give them attention.

"According to the report, they came to report a patient who was allegedly dead in one of the shacks. On hearing that all the crews were assigned with different calls and no one to assist at the time, they started breaking other vehicles in the station,” he said.