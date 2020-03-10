Mob invades fire station, smash vehicles and threaten paramedics
The question was asked by the City of Ekurhuleni's disaster and emergency management services following the attack on the Primrose fire station by a mob last weekend. Two ambulances were vandalised and put out of service, allegedly by some Makausi informal settlement dwellers.
William Ntladi, the city's district media manager, said a security guard was on duty as firefighters and ambulance crews were out attending to an accident in the area.
“Members of the community banged on the windows, demanding the security guard open the doors. The aggressiveness of the group forced the security guard to open the machine bay doors to give them attention.
"According to the report, they came to report a patient who was allegedly dead in one of the shacks. On hearing that all the crews were assigned with different calls and no one to assist at the time, they started breaking other vehicles in the station,” he said.
Fire engine mirrors were broken and two ambulances vandalised with all eight wheels punctured with sharp objects.
The incident follows the trail of attacks that have taken place at the station in the past.
“The incident puts uncertainty and fear into the entire work force of the station. Firefighters and paramedics can't be armed to perform their life-saving duties.
“We cannot allow such activities to go unpunished. The law enforcement unit is now involved. We plead with law-abiding community members to work together with the police to bring those involved to book,” Ntladi said.