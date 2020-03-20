Mobile hand-washing unit hits market amid Covid-19 outbreak

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic a mobile hand washing unit has hit the market to provide a cost-effective hygiene solution at functions. Co-founder Godfrey Sono said the idea for the business was born in 2012. “Looking at our African culture, the norm is that when you go to funerals you need to wash your hands when you come back from the cemetery.” He added that the mo-Wash concept was born to control these unhygienic practises of washing hands in dirty water as experienced at social gatherings. Sono said the business went into its first production in 2013.

It is a mobile basin which doesn't need plumbing and electricity.

“It runs clean water, so we can deploy the unit at any minute and it would work wherever it’s taken.”

Sono and his business partner, Sibusiso Vilakazi, own a mobile hand-washer unit that provides event organisers with a cost-effective solution to the challenge of maintaining hygiene at outdoor functions and events.

“We have done numerous events, including the 94.7 Cycle Challenge. We have been involved with the Nando’s Cookout event and a lot of events that happen in public spaces.”

He said the hiring process depends on the number of units you want to hire as well as the number of days.

“Rental of one set (two machines) is R1725 a day.”

He added that to hire out a unit for a funeral would cost up to R1005, depending on location.

The product has a hands-free water delivery system with a timer that controls water flow, a solar panel to power the water station, plus a battery option, and even wi-fi, which delivers a powerful 10-second wash. But the customer can adjust the settings according to their needs.

Sono said the product is available in Middleburg and Limpopo, but primarily focused in Gauteng.

Sono said that at the moment, in light of coronavirus, they have units at the Mall of Africa for people to use.