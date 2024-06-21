Modiselle to lead podcast empowering young entrepreneurs

The popular podcast series “Secure the Bag”, a platform empowering young entrepreneurs, returns with Bontle Modiselle as host, offering more crucial financial insights. Modiselle, a multifaceted individual, will replace Pamela Mtanga, who excelled in the previous season, bringing her unique perspective and experience to the show.

Known for her connection to the youth through her dancing, she is eager to delve into topics that matter most to young entrepreneurs and professionals today, as an entrepreneur herself. This season, the podcast will delve into more insightful discussions with favourite celebrities, expert interviews and practical advice on managing finances, building wealth and achieving financial independence. Each episode is designed to provide valuable knowledge and actionable steps that young people can implement in their daily lives.

Liberty, a leading financial services provider, is partnering with “Secure The Bag” for Season 2, ensuring viewers receive credible and expert advice in financial education. Sibongile Sibanda, head of Brand and Integrated Marketing at Liberty, said the collaboration enabled them to achieve their objective by providing aspiring business owners and professionals with the necessary financial success, information and tools. “We are committed to standing alongside the youth, empowering them to accelerate their life goals through financial education. This campaign forms part of our broader strategy to engage with a more optimistic, younger client base. Partnering on ‘Secure The Bag’ allows us to further this commitment, ensuring that young entrepreneurs and professionals have the knowledge and resources they need to thrive financially,” said Sibanda.