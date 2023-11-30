Moghelingz on his exciting brand collaborations and glittering career journey

What has started as mere entertainment has become a life-changing experience for an award-winning content creator, Banele "Moghelingz" Ndaba, whose exceptional and fun content continues to garner him recognition. Well-known for his vibrant personality on popular platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, Ndaba counts his lucky stars for his continued success.

Because of his talent for creating material, Ndaba has become one of South Africa's most adored and respected figures, securing collaborations that have had a significant impact on his career. He recently attained a major turning point in his career last year when he won Content Creator of the Year at the virtually streamed Clout Africa Awards 2022 from Nigeria. This year, he celebrates securing a partnership with major brand, Fanta which has trusted him to be at the helm of the brand with a vibrant commercial that showcases his flawless work to millions of South Africans.

He tells The Star that becoming a part of the brand was a dream come true for him, and he couldn’t wait to see what else it accomplished. “Being part of the Fanta family has always been a dream for the inner child in me, from the ‘World’s First Tastable Print Ad’ I’ve always thought it was such a cool and energetic brand. Also not to mention how dope it was to have one of the flavoured drinks for lunch at school now being part of the new mystery ‘WhatTheFanta’ flavour. “This is literally a full circle moment. I can never express enough of how innovative and thrilling my journey with Fanta is and I honestly can’t wait to see what more we can do for its consumers and young dreamers like me,” said Ndaba.

A recent event he hosted for the company saw guests navigating an engaging evening of tasks and games to discover Fanta's newest mystery flavour. As part of the evening’s dessert theme, award-winning pastry chef and cake expert Tshepiso Nyakane, affectionately known as "The Gifted Hands", unveiled an impressive replica of a Fanta bottle. The evening also featured a fun decorating competition that encouraged participants to express their originality.