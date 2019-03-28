Nompumelelo Ntshingila.

A Soweto restaurateur has dismissed claims that one of his waitresses was forced to strip naked after she was suspected of stealing money. The general manager of Moja Café, identified as Karabo, confirmed that there was a customer who walked out without paying on Saturday, but he dismissed claims that his waitress, Nompumelelo Ntshingila, was striped naked for allegedly stealing about R3000 that had been paid for a bill.

Karabo said there were suspicions that Ntshingila stole money and one of the customers confirmed that he saw the waitress taking money from the customer who walked out.

He added that, when asked about the money, the waitress produced a R100 note, saying it was the only money she had.

“The waitress initiated the search and we assigned a female supervisor to go to the storeroom and search her. While in the storeroom, the money (from the bill) was found in the lady’s bag,” he said.

However, Ntshingila told The Star that the supervisor found only about R400 in her bag, which, she said, was money from tips and stipends.

“The money that was found in my bag is the stipend they paid me and it was still in the envelope, and the other amount is what I made from tips,” Ntshingila said.

Karabo said the management were aware of the alleged humiliation and had planned to meet with the waitress on Monday to discuss the matter, but she did not show up for work.

“The waitress reported to work on Sunday and she raised the matter to the management. We then told her to come on Monday so we could deal with the matter, as Sundays are busy days,” he said.

Karabo added that the restaurant would not allow any of its staff members to be humiliated and they were busy with internal investigation into the allegations.

He said that if the investigation proved that the waitress was indeed forced to strip naked, they would take the necessary measures.

The matter came to light after the waitress’s voice note was shared by Ntsiki Mazwai on Twitter.

In the voice note, the waitress said people at the table she was serving walked out of the restaurant without paying because the manager was taking too long to print the bill.

She said it was assumed that the customers had paid and she was hiding the money, hence it was recommended that she be taken to the storeroom and searched.

Ntshingila, who was on her period at the time, said: “I was taken into a storeroom and had to remove all my clothes, and they did not find anything. The worst part is that I was on my period and the supervisor requested that I remove my soiled pad.”

She said she sent messages to the management but was ignored. Instead, she was required to come to work and “move on” from the incident.