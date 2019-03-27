File Picture: Pexels

A waitress who was on her period says she was stripped naked, told to remove her pad and put it on the table so she could be searched after being accused of theft. The incident happened at Moja Cafe in Soweto but it's not yet known when it occurred.

The restaurant confirmed that the woman was indeed suspected of theft and later searched but that the incident was not recorded as there were no cameras.

"We acknowledge this matter & the sensitivities thereof & are investigating it thoroughly. What we can confirm for now is that a female staff member was searched by a female supervisor on suspicion of theft, in a private room with no cameras,it was just the two females in the room," the restaurant wrote on its Twitter account.

The matter came to light after TV presenter Ntsiki Mazwai posted on Twitter the distraught woman's voice notes in which she describes what happened.

In the voice notes, the woman - who sounds very shattered - says the people on the table she was servicing walked out of the restaurant without paying because the manager was taking too long to print the bill.

However, it was assumed that the patrons had paid and she was just hiding the money hence it was recommended that she be taken to a storeroom and searched.

"I was taken into a storeroom and I had to remove all my clothes and they did not find anything. The worse part is I was on my period and that girl also requested that my pad must be out.

"She is a colleague of mine, someone that I work with. How am I gonna work with [her] tomorrow after that? Even the apology, I haven’t had a sincere one.

"I don’t even think they understand how I feel. I was told to strip butt-naked so they can check if I had the money or not.

"I don't know if I should go to the cops. I had to remove my pad and put it on top of the table and I felt like I was a criminal

"How long have I been working with these people and how are you gonna make me strip for ‘three point something’?

"I felt so… I never felt such pain in my life. I felt so humiliated.

"How am I gonna work with this girl after she saw my everything, my body, my scars that I have, how I look physically from removing my bra.. Everything."

The waitress also goes on to say that the owner has not approached her nor has anyone had a serious meeting with her to make her understand what happened and why it happened.

"Instead I was required to work and just move on from it and be strong from it. I don’t know, how do I do this?

"I tried to send them a message making them to understand, but none of them replied to me.

The Star contacted the restaurant to get clarity on what happened.

A woman who identified herself as Thato Mohale and the owner's assistant said she had not been at work for two days and was not aware of the incident.

"I want to go to the store first to find out what happened so I can give a proper comment," she said.

Mohale also said she was aware that the incident was being discussed on social media.

Last year the management of Topbet's Germiston branch ordered that all female staff at the premises be stripped and physically checked by cleaners, to determine who was menstruating.

This was after what was believed to be a small amount of menstrual blood was discovered in a staff toilet and no one had taken responsibility for it.