Witbank - The young Mpumalanga mother accused of killing her four children has been referred for mental observation. This came after she also abandoned her bail application at the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Zinhle Maditla's lawyer, Jabulani Maphethe, brought in the application, saying it was clear that clear the 24-year-old had not been not in the right state of mind at the time of the incident.

He asked that Maditla be evaluated by three psychiatrists and a clinical psychologist.

"We are not dealing with a normal case here. No mother can breast feed her children and raise them up and then one day decides to kill them," Maphethe told the court.

Magistrate Magdalena Venter agreed with the application and ordered that Maditla be referred for observation.

Maditla faces four counts in murder in relation to the killing of her four children, Minenhle, 8, Blessing, 7, Shaniqua, 3 and one year old Ethen.

The children's decomposed bodies were found on December 30 in their home in Klarinet, Mpumalanga. Allegations are that they were poisoned.

Maditla was then arrested after handing herself to the police.

