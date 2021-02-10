Mom at odds with Nedbank over ’unpaid’ insurance claim after her house burnt to ashes

Johannesburg - A Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni mother is at loggerheads with banking group Nedbank over unpaid insurance claims after her property burnt to ashes. Mmaphuti Jacobeth Legodi, 55, who had been living in her Vosloorus Extension 13 home since 2007, was confronted with an unbearable situation last year in March when her house burnt down. According to the mother of five, her main switch exploded, causing the fire. She and her five children – aged 18, 16, 15, 13 and 11 – were inside the house when the incident happened. They escaped unharmed but were left with lingering trauma after watching their home go up in smoke. Legodi, who lost everything in the fire, told The Star she and her children have been living in her back room for the past eight months with no way of rebuilding her house as the amount received was too little. “I had an evening shift, when I left the house it was around 6pm and we were load shed. According to my eldest, the electricity came back at around 8.30pm for a couple of minutes before being cut off again. It apparently came back at 10.30pm towards 11pm, when my kids were sleeping,” she said.

Legodi said according to her eldest child, there was an explosion and he rallied the other children outside where they asked for help from the neighbours, who called for a fire brigade.

“When I got the call from the neighbours alerting me of the news I was so scared, but I was comforted that no one got hurt and help was on the way.”

The insurance was helpful at first, offering the Legodi family three months’ accommodation while they inspected the house.

“Things looked promising until they had to pay the payout. That’s when they started giving me the run-around,” said Legodi.

She said that she took out her bond while she was still married. She was asked to come with her husband, against whom she had a restraining order at the time.

When she tried to explain that they had divorced and he forfeited the house, Nedbank was still adamant she needed to come with him to sign.

“I was heartbroken after the trauma of my house burning and not having a home anymore, I now had to contact a man that had also put me through hell for assistance and still not get the payout from Nedbank.”

According to Legodi, even after she got her ex-husband to sign the insurance payout, what she received was less than what Nedbank had promised.

“Nedbank said I will receive a sum of R350 000 and I’ve only received R85 000 this past weekend. When I asked about the other money, I was told the money had been paid into my bond account. I told them I would like that money to rebuild my house as I cannot pay for a bond for a house I do not have.”

Nedbank media spokesperson Mbali Khumalo said that a sum of R351 000 was paid, which went to Legodi’s bond account, with her receiving just a small portion of the money.

“The client was paid R351 122.94 and this was paid into the client’s bond account number as her bond was in arrears, and as per an email, we used this to pay off the bond and the balance would then be transferred from home loans to her (as per agreement reached and email received from the client). The client was 70% underinsured and we settled the claim on the basis of average as mentioned above.”

Said Legodi: “I have lost everything and I am not happy.

“I need Nedbank to give me the money so that I can rebuild a home for my children who have had to endure so much.”

