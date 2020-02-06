Johannesburg - A Mpumalanga mother who, together with her boyfriend, allegedly killed her infant daughter and hid the body was so consumed by guilt that she went to the police and confessed.
Keletso Maimela, 28, and her boyfriend, Fannie Pholoane - who is not the child's biological father- allegedly killed the infant in September last year. However, the matter only came to light this past Saturday when Maimela, who could not keep such a secret anymore, went to the police station and spilled the beans.
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, Maimale was living with her two children when she started a relationship with Pholoane.
When she decided to move in with him, she took the 1-year-old to live with them while the other child stayed with her parents.
In September lat year they were allegedly driving on the Lydenburg road when they stopped and killed the little girl.
"They suddenly stopped, forced the defenceless young girl into a bucket, poured water inside whilst the mother was allegedly holding the child's head. During this disgusting incident, Pholoane was allegedly holding the child's legs.