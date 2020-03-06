Mom finds daughter's decomposing body stuffed under a bed

Johannesburg - A Mpumalanga mother got the shock of her life when she returned home from hospital to find the decomposing body of her missing daughter stuffed under a bed. The woman had been trying to clean the house and rid it of a pungent smell that had permeated every surface when the grim discovery was made. The child's uncle who had been living in the house but had since fled was traced at a squatter camp in Delmas and later arrested. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said they were also checking if the teenager had been raped. Allegations are that the teenager was last seen on February 21.

He said on Saturday, February 22, her family started to get worried as she had never been away from home for a long period without contacting them.

"The family then made efforts to contact her friends inquiring about her whereabouts however all of this did not yield any positive results. "

Hlathi said the girl's mother, who had been in hospital all along, was discharged on Monday February 24.

"She went home and indeed found that her daughter was still missing.The mother grew concerned on Tuesday morning, 25 February 2020, when her relatives started arriving from various places to help search for the girl.

"After an extensive search was conducted, one of the family members realised that there was an unusual smell in the house but brushed it off as the house had not been cleaned in a while due to the mother being hospitalised. The girl's mother started cleaning the house which led to the gruesome discovery of her daughter's partly decomposed body under the bed," he said.

The uncle, who had been staying at the house was nowhere to be found and had not been seen since the girl's disappearance.

Hlathi said a manhunt was conducted and the uncle was found at a squatter camp in Delmas and taken in for questioning. He was then arrested.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the uncle was previously accused of raping and brutally stabbing another young girl in Gauteng back in 2007 then fled to Mpumalanga.

"Details of that case indicate that after stabbing the girl the man covered her with blankets but luckily she survived the ordeal. The suspect is yet to be charged for the 2007 case as well. It was further uncovered that the uncle also has a warrant of arrest on an outstanding case which occurred in 2006 where he was found in possession of suspected stolen property.

Hlathi also said the woman's other children had been in the house all along and it's not known where they were when the teenager was killed.

The 37-year man appeared at the Delmas District's Court on March 2 for murder and will be back on March 9 for a bail application.

The Provincial Commissioner, General Mondli Zuma said he was disappointed in adults who take advantage and prey on young people instead of caring for them.

"These heinous crimes against children must stop. I urge the detectives team, the prosecution team, as well as the judiciary to ensure that justice is served in this case and should the man be found guilty, then he must be locked up for a very long time," said General Mondli Zuma.



