Mom, friend arrested after decomposed body of son, 3, found in old car









Picture: luctheo/Pixabay Johannesburg - A mother and her friend have been arrested after the body of her 3-year-old son was found in the back seat of an old car at Madelakufa informal settlement, Tembisa. Nwabisa Nkazana, 35, and her friend Thandazile Shushu, 28, were charged with the murder of Terminator Miyelani Khoza. According to police spokesperson Constable Patricia Mgijima, the little boy was reported missing by his mother on August 14. At the time, he was staying with Nkazana's mother at Madelakufa. For a whole month no-one knew where he was and search efforts did not yield results until the gruesome discovery was made on September 13 “His lifeless body was found in an old car at the same informal settlement on September, 13."

Mgijima said the vehicle in which the body was found belonged to one of the residents and was about to sell it when he made the gruesome discovery.

“The owner of the car was planning to sell it and while taking photographs, he discovered the body of the victim in the backseat,” she added.

Mgijima could not confirm the exact cause of Terminator's death or whether he had sustained injuries. She said that the body was decomposed and that police have not yet received the postmortem report.

On Friday, October 4, Terminator's mother and her friend were arrested and charged with the murder of the little boy.

The pair made their first court appearance on Monday, and are expected back at the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court for a bail application on October 17.

The Star