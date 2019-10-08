Johannesburg - A mother and her friend have been arrested after the body of her 3-year-old son was found in the back seat of an old car at Madelakufa informal settlement, Tembisa.
Nwabisa Nkazana, 35, and her friend Thandazile Shushu, 28, were charged with the murder of Terminator Miyelani Khoza.
According to police spokesperson Constable Patricia Mgijima, the little boy was reported missing by his mother on August 14.
At the time, he was staying with Nkazana's mother at Madelakufa. For a whole month no-one knew where he was and search efforts did not yield results until the gruesome discovery was made on September 13
“His lifeless body was found in an old car at the same informal settlement on September, 13."