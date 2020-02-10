Johannesburg - Police have arrested the mother-in-law of the Mpumalanga businessman who was ambushed at home then shot and killed by a group of men who later disappeared into the night.
The 64-year old woman was arrested last Wednesday, a week after her daughter, 17-year-old granddaughter and four men were nabbed for Jabulani Isaac Nkosi's murder.
All the seven suspects were expected to appear in court on Monday for a bail application.
Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, a spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, said Nkosi was a well-known owner of a funeral parlour in the area and his "untimely death" raised eyebrows.
The Star reported two weeks ago how Nkosi had a brush with death on January 8 this year when armed men broke into his home and demanded money. He fought back and in the process was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received medical treatment.