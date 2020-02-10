Mom-in-law nabbed for allegedly organising hit on daughter's husband









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Police have arrested the mother-in-law of the Mpumalanga businessman who was ambushed at home then shot and killed by a group of men who later disappeared into the night. The 64-year old woman was arrested last Wednesday, a week after her daughter, 17-year-old granddaughter and four men were nabbed for Jabulani Isaac Nkosi's murder. All the seven suspects were expected to appear in court on Monday for a bail application. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, a spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, said Nkosi was a well-known owner of a funeral parlour in the area and his "untimely death" raised eyebrows. The Star reported two weeks ago how Nkosi had a brush with death on January 8 this year when armed men broke into his home and demanded money. He fought back and in the process was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received medical treatment.

Eleven days later, he was killed in a hit, allegedly organised by his wife and teenage daughter, where a group of men shot him several times at home. Hlathi said at the time that although Nkosi's wife Busi and their 17-year old daughter were in the house, they claimed to have not heard anything.

"Even the police and the paramedics were called by neighbours," Hlathi said.

After investigations, Busi, the couple's teenager daughter, Muntu Mashinini, Sipho Dube, Thokozane Radebe and Zenele Malindisi were arrested and all charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder .

Last week however, Busi's 64-year-old mother was the last person to be arrested for allegedly having a hand in her son-in-law's murder.

All of them were expected to appear at the Balfour Magistrates Court on Monday for bail application.

