Johannesburg - Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a mother feeding her two young children poison before drinking it herself.
The bodies of the two children were found after suspicious neighbours broke the door. The woman, 31, was still alive when neighbors got inside the hose but she later died.
Brigadier Motantsi Makhele of the Free State police said the woman's neighbour in Makgalaneng Village, QwaQwa, became suspicious after realising that she hadn't opened her house since the morning and it was also locked from inside.
Makhele said the woman immediately called for assistance from other neighbours who forced the door open.
"They were shocked when they found the mother and her two children lying on the floor. They called the police and ambulance to the scene.