Mom poisons her two children then kills herself









File picture: Pexels Johannesburg - Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a mother feeding her two young children poison before drinking it herself. The bodies of the two children were found after suspicious neighbours broke the door. The woman, 31, was still alive when neighbors got inside the hose but she later died. Brigadier Motantsi Makhele of the Free State police said the woman's neighbour in Makgalaneng Village, QwaQwa, became suspicious after realising that she hadn't opened her house since the morning and it was also locked from inside. Makhele said the woman immediately called for assistance from other neighbours who forced the door open. "They were shocked when they found the mother and her two children lying on the floor. They called the police and ambulance to the scene.

"On arrival it was discovered that that the two children, aged four and seven, were allegedly poisoned and were already dead. Their mother was still alive but she later died."

Makhele said the woman lived with the children only.

"No one so far knows what prompted the whole thing and the whereabouts of the father of the children will be part of our investigations. Cases of murder and an inquest were registered for further investigations," he said.

Meanwhile a 31-year-old woman from Phamong Village in QwaQwa appeared at the Tseki Magistrate's Court on Monday for murder over allegations that she killed a man she had been drinking with.

It's alleged that the woman and the victim were at a tavern around 3am drinking when they started fighting.

The woman is alleged to have pulled the deceased outside the tavern during the fight.

"His body was later found lying in a pool of blood next to the tavern’s toilet. He had a stab wound to the chest that was allegedly inflicted with a sharp instrument.

"Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene and the victim was declared dead on the scene. A case of murder was opened and suspect was immediately arrested. Investigations continues to ascertain the motive for murder," Makhele said.