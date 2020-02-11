Mom still waiting for justice after daughter was killed by speedster in 2016









Accident. (IANS Infographics) The mother of a 7-year-old girl who died after she was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road outside her school in 2016 is demanding justice for her only child. This is after the culpable homicide case the family opened was dismissed before it even went to court. It was the first day of school for Sindisiwe Masango who was going into Grade 2 at Martha Beyers Academy in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. Her mother Senamile Masango told The Star her daughter was excited to go to school because she loved education. “I went to see her at her class and she waved her hand. Little did I know that it would be the last time I saw her,” she said. The 33-year-old mother said Sindisiwe was supposed to take scholar transport home after school and while she was at school, the mother took a nap and woke up to many missed calls. “The driver was driving uphill and they were holding hands with the other kids so the moment when the driver hooted my daughter pulled out of the road and the other kids continued. The driver swerved off the road and then hit my daughter outside the road and she died on the spot,” she said.

Following Sindisiwe’s death, the grieving mother had to be hospitalised.

“They had to give me drugs to calm down because a part of me was lost and at some point I wanted to die.”

The family opened a culpable homicide case against the motorist, who was identified as Mluleke Dladla, at the Nongoma Police Station. Dladla also attended the funeral.

However, the prosecutor allegedly dismissed the matter before it went to court and said it was an accident.

“I want justice and I want this to be investigated further because how can this man speed uphill and near a school area?” the mother asked.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kholiswa Mdhluli told The Star the prosecutor who handled that case resigned and the docket for the matter was handed to a new prosecutor yesterday to look into whether the case could be reopened.

Masango said she had a strong bond with her child because she was a “younger version” of herself.

“She was a very smart child and did well in whatever she did,” she said.

Almost immediately after Sindisiwe’s death, Masango went back to school to complete her Honours degree at the University of Zululand.

“The pain will never go away," she said.