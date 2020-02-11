It was the first day of school for Sindisiwe Masango who was going into Grade 2 at Martha Beyers Academy in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.
Her mother Senamile Masango told The Star her daughter was excited to go to school because she loved education. “I went to see her at her class and she waved her hand. Little did I know that it would be the last time I saw her,” she said.
The 33-year-old mother said Sindisiwe was supposed to take scholar transport home after school and while she was at school, the mother took a nap and woke up to many missed calls.
“The driver was driving uphill and they were holding hands with the other kids so the moment when the driver hooted my daughter pulled out of the road and the other kids continued. The driver swerved off the road and then hit my daughter outside the road and she died on the spot,” she said.