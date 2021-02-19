Mom was my cheerleader and motivator, says home-schooled matriculant who bagged 7 distinctions

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - A home-schooled matriculant who bagged seven distinctions in the 2020 matric exams praised his teachers for their support at every step of the way. Luke Griffin, who lives in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, and enrolled at the online school that runs parallel to the campus of Hatfield Christian School, achieved distinctions in Afrikaans, English, History, Life Orientation, Life Science, Mathematics and Physical Sciences. The Independent Examination Board (IEB) confirmed on Thursday that Griffin had been named an Outstanding Achiever, ranking within the top 5% of IEB candidates nationally in six or more subjects. Griffin said that he was hoping for the best in his matric results. “I put in the time and I worked really hard in the hope of doing well. I was expecting an average of around 80%, but was hoping for marks in the mid-80s. I’m really pleased with how I did,” he said.

The matriculant added that he thoroughly enjoyed online school throughout his high school experience and that although he was a remote pupil, his teachers were there to support him every step of the way.

“They were never more than a phone call, remote meeting or email away. I never doubted that they had my best interests at heart. I’m so grateful for all they did for me and with me,” he said.

Griffin added that his mother Sandi was a pillar of strength and encouragement for him.

“Matric results like this are never the work of just one person. It takes a team. My mom was my cheerleader and motivator. She’s the best,” he said.

He was also the third child in his family to attend the school’s remote learning offering after his older sister and brother, who have already matriculated, graduated from tertiary education and are working.

Sandi said that remote home-schooling worked for the Griffin family.

“One needs discipline and patience. But the children are able to work at their own pace and develop their own interests,” she said.

The mother added that her children learned independent problem-solving skills and how to progress with “natural, confident authenticity”.

“I think it’s socially healthier, too, as home-schooled children choose their friends and their extracurricular activities from a huge home-schooling community. It has brought out the best in Luke, and in his brother and sister, too,” she said.

Griffin added that he planned to study actuarial sciences at Stellenbosch University or a law degree at the University of Pretoria this year.

The Star