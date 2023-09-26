Mom’s frantic search for son

Johannesburg - A mother from Winterveldt, north of Pretoria, has been searching frantically for her son who left to attend an EFF rally in Johannesburg almost two months ago, but never returned home. “Dead or alive, I just want my son back home so I can have peace of mind. If he is dead, at least I would have given him a decent burial and know where his final resting place is,” said 56-year-old Nondlela Dladla.

Dladla said since July 29, she had been plagued with sleepless nights, loss of appetite, and constant worry about what had become of her first-born son, Elias Molwayedwa Skhosana, 40. She said he had disappeared without a trace and without the medication for his epilepsy disorder. The elderly mother said her son, who was part of the Lesedi Gospel choir, told her he would be attending the 10th anniversary of the EFF at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, along with his choir.

Her husband was hesitant to let him go given his condition, but she persuaded him to allow their son to go. She never dreamt it would be the beginning of a torturous ordeal that she would live to regret, as she waited all night long for her son to return home. Nondlela Dladla holding pictures of her son Elias Molwayedwa Skhosana (40) who never returned home from attending the EFFs 10 year anniversary rally at the FNB stadium in Soweto on July 29. Picture: Supplied By the following morning, her son had still not returned. One of the choir conductors initially told her he had requested to be dropped off elsewhere. But later changed his story to say that Skhosana had not been on the bus with them on their return, the mother said.

When reaching out to the local EFF, Dladla said, the family was told that some people who had gotten lost were taken to the Booysens police station, and a truck was dispatched to go find them, but to no avail. Following that, she said she was sent from pillar to post by Chris Baragwanath Hospital staff, who repeatedly confirmed that he was there but would not let her see him because he “was in the theatre”. The family said since then they had gone to check all the hospitals, mortuaries, and forensic laboratories in and around Johannesburg, searching for Skhosana. Sergeant Motsweneng of the Booysens police confirmed that a missing person’s case had been opened with them and that the images of Skhosana had been circulated. He also confirmed that the family had checked local hospitals and mortuaries but nothing had been found to date.

Dladla said they had also gone to the North West for two weeks after hearing rumours that he had been spotted there. “I’m hurt and have lost a lot of weight, stressing and wondering what has become of my son. It hurts not knowing where your child is, if they have eaten or how they are doing without their medication. “All he wanted to do was sing gospel with his choir. No one could tell him otherwise when it came to singing and church. Now I doubt (if) he is still alive, and I’ve been preparing myself for the worst.”