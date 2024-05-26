Mondli Makhoba leads series that confronts issues men face

Well-known actor, Mondli Makhoba, is the host of Vuka Mjita, a show where men are taken on a therapeutic journey to break down their walls and help them unlock the doors to healing. On the show, men are expected to openly, honestly, and vulnerably express their feelings, despite what society expects of them.

Societal expectation is that males should handle emotions in a certain way, citing the popular notion that ‘Indoda ayikhali’ (a man does not cry), which may be taken as a sign of weakness. Vuka Mjita aims to get males to reflect on the men they are becoming and the responsibilities they play in their families and society. Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels, explained: “This show is like being part of a journey to ‘empower‘ men, and we are looking at it as giving a platform to help understand, nurture, and try to heal the mental state of our brothers and sons where it’s needed.”

“Our Mzansi brand is all about entertainment that resonates with our audience, and we hope that ‘Vuka Mjita’ will be more than just that but will also be a show where men can be vulnerable and talk openly and honestly,” said Adonisi. As Makhoba said: ”Kuwumsebenzi wethu (our job) is to find out why we exist, for there is a bigger purpose.” Additionally, a treatment plan developed by Thabang Tlaka, a clinical psychologist and author, was revealed.