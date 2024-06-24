Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, June 24, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Money matters: Gen Z displays impulsive buying, while millennials seek financial security

Gen Z and millennials showcase widely different spending habits. Gen Z are impulsive buyers, whereas millennials seek financial security through long-term investing. Picture: File

Gen Z and millennials showcase widely different spending habits. Gen Z are impulsive buyers, whereas millennials seek financial security through long-term investing. Picture: File

Published 3h ago

Share

Gen Z is one generation that continues to shock the masses, from their fashion sense – thrifting clothes – to their lingo, their instant technology adaptation and their spending habits.

Franchise principal and financial adviser at Consult by Momentum, Marnus Mostert, pointed out that millennials and Gen Z approach money way too differently.

Born between 1981 and 1996 during economic turbulence, millennials have cautious spending habits, where they are inclined towards saving money and long-term investing, such as house bonds and bank investments. Millennials strive for financial stability and security.

“While they were trying to get a foothold in adulthood, the world’s financial systems collapsed around them, taking with it the housing market. This instilled a sense of financial insecurity, as the safety nets millennials were told to expect in life – job security, trustworthy banks – evaporated. That’s why this generation tends to prioritise financial stability, often using budgeting apps, tracking expenses, and investing in retirement savings through vehicles like retirement annuities and tax-free savings accounts.

“Additionally, the rise of the gig economy has pushed many millennials to seek multiple income streams, fostering an entrepreneurial mindset and a careful approach to debt management,” said Mostert.

Meanwhile, Mostert indicated that Gen Z are impulsive buyers and seek instant gratification, and as they are fintech inclined, they easily manoeuvre banking apps and online currency.

Mostert added that Gen Z individuals focus their spending on short-term investment, such as buying gadgets, vacations and getting an education.

Although their acumen towards technology is admirable, Mostert emphasised that Gen Z needs to curb their spending habits by long-term investing and taking financial decisions to ensure financial stability.

“They are more inclined to spend on immediate needs and desires, reflecting their preference for short-term rewards. However, Gen Z needs to work on balancing their preference for instant gratification with long-term financial planning.

“While their embrace of technology and innovation in finance is commendable, it can sometimes lead to impulsive spending and inadequate preparation for future financial needs. Developing a stronger focus on long-term savings and investments and understanding the importance of financial buffers would help them build more robust financial security,” said Mostert.

For financial security, Mostert advised Gen Z to control their impulsive buying. Instead, they must strike a balance between long- and short-term investment, seek out a certified financial adviser and build an emergency fund.

Related Topics:

momentumafricasouth africamoney mattersgen zmillennials