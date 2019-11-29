Months of preparation see Bank of Lisbon reduced to rubble in 10 seconds









A large crowd gathered to view the implosion of the Bank of Lisbon building last Sunday. Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) The Bank of Lisbon building demolition was no easy feat. Looking at video footage of the almost 10 seconds it took for the building to come tumbling down makes the demolition look like it was easy. But it took Jet Demolition 914kg of conventional mining and civil engineering explosives to do the job. The 31-storey building caught fire last year leading to the death of three firefighters. Last Sunday, after months of preparation, the building was demolished without a hitch. According to the demolishers, one of the hardest things about the implosion was it’s close proximity to neighbouring buildings. Jet Demolition director Liz Brinkmann said the closest was only 7.8m away.

“The height relative to the closest structure, and the very tight constraints of the surroundings, was what made it a very challenging project to get done in the correct manner, without damaging any other structures,” Brinkmann said.

The Bank of Lisbon is surrounded by the City Waldorf student accommodation, The Star building and ANC headquarters Luthuli House on the busy Pixley Seme Street.

Brinkmann said that to ensure the safe demolition, the building had to be reinforced.

“The first step was to re-support the fire-damaged steel-reinforced concrete building by installing propping, where required. An advance-warning monitoring system was also installed to warn of any creepage that could indicate an imminent collapse. Thereafter, all the furniture, contents and fixings of the three government departments that had occupied the building, as well as the personal property of the employees, had to be removed for off-site storage,” she said. Brinkmann added that they blasted various structural elements on 14 floors in order to guarantee a favourable response to the explosive-induced collapse process.

“It was necessary that the rubble fold into the tightest, most compact form on the way down as it was deposited into the basement, where impact cushions were installed to minimise ground vibration. A state-of-the-art electronic blast initiation system from Bulk Mining Explosives was installed so that each of the 2363 separate charges could be individually timed and perfectly sequenced in accordance with the implosion design,” she said.

A total of more than 60000m² of geotextile fabric, as well as 1600 rolls of diamond-mesh fencing, was used for blast containment and explosion protection curtaining.

Brinkmann said: “Protection measures were also placed on the surrounding roads. We have systematically been working on these blast-protection measures for the past four months,” Brinkmann said.

Now, Jet Demolition is busy with the clean-up process. Brinkmann said it would take another three months to clear the rubble, and they hoped that 98% of it could be recycled.