Moonchild Sanelly draws fire for ‘eggplant’ remarks

Johannesburg - She is known for speaking her mind, whether in interviews or through her music. Moonchild Sanelly does not mince words. The popular musician recently left some of her followers surprised when she made an explicit comparison between South African men and their Nigerian counterparts on Twitter.

Moonchild Sanelly, who was once under fire for twerking in a viral video, also questioned if the size of the male organ (eggplant) is influenced by food, hailing them for being ‘blessed’ with a good size. "What's in the diet, coz why do Nigerians have bigger d! ck than South Africans? Is it the water? Like, what is it? U guys must thank the lord coz ur blessed Oga," she tweeted. Besides speaking her mind, Sanelisiwe ‘Moonchild Sanelly’ Twisha's content has also been criticised, with some parents believing her music and dance could be harmful to children.

The star posted a video of herself twerking, and while some of her followers were drooling at the sight of her body, many criticised her. One of the parents responded to her video that had garnered several views and said, "Our kids are supposed to watch her shake her butt?? Oh wow, the world we live in is so sad." A comment to which she responded and said, "Your KIDS? Mama of our kids takes responsibility for our kids, my love! Mine are good!!! Y'all respect sex like taboo! How did u make ur kids?"

Twisha recently opened up about being wiped out of millions of money in South Africa while giving support to Makhadzi. Without sharing detailed information about her ordeal, Twisha assured Makhadzi that she would be okay. "Sending my love to @MakhadziSA. You've got this, boo. They cleaned out my millions in SA, and I just bought a house, having started from scratch again. Ur the money!!! Always remember that!!!. You'll be okay, baby. It's gonna be a chapter in your best-selling book of life; let them laugh," shared Twisha on Twitter.